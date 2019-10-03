NEW YORK POST:

A $735 million settlement has been reached in lawsuits stemming from the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, lawyers said Thursday.

MGM Resorts International agreed to pay the whopping amount to resolve claims that it did nothing to prevent Stephen Paddock from entering the Mandalay Bay hotel with a cache of assault-style weapons.

Paddock opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 concertgoers at an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017, from his 32nd-floor room, slaughtering 58 and injuring hundreds.

He killed himself as cops closed in. Authorities later found 23 assault-style weapons in his room, many equipped with bump stocks that allowed them to fire rapidly like machine guns.

The total settlement amount could balloon to $800 million, depending on how many claimants opt in, according to Mo Aziz, a lawyer who represents more than 1,300 victims and survivors.