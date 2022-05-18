Breitbart

As the Biden Administration is slow to respond to a severe shortage of baby formula in the United States, stores throughout Mexico are fully stocked especially with the high-demand Enfamil brand. Breitbart Texas dispatched members of the Cartel Chronicles team to document the availability of baby formula in various Mexican cities, including several along the U.S. border. Within the past week, the FDA announced that it would ease regulations to allow for the importation of formula. Experts cautioned that shelves would not be stocked with the imported goods for more weeks to come, however.

