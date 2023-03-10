The remarks from lawmakers come after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico this week and two of them ended up being murdered.

“We establish our position at once: we are not going to allow any foreign government to intervene, much less the armed forces of a foreign government, to intervene in our territory,” he declared at a press conference.

“And starting today, we are going to initiate an information campaign (aimed at) Mexicans who live and work in the United States, and all Hispanics, to inform them about what we are doing in Mexico and how this initiative from the Republicans, besides being irresponsible, is an offense against the people on Mexico.”

