Andrés Manuel López Obrador was sworn in as president of Mexico on Saturday, the first leftist in decades to take office in Latin America’s second-largest economy. In a ceremony at the Chamber of Deputies, Mr. López Obrador donned the presidential sash before a sea of lawmakers and some 400 foreign guests, including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and adviser. Venezuela’s socialist president, Nicolás Maduro, is in Mexico but at the last minute canceled his attendance, local media reported. Mr. López Obrador, 65, won a landslide victory in July’s election, riding a wave of discontent with the political establishment, government corruption and rising crime. His core proposals—to eradicate corruption, impose government austerity and greatly expand social programs and public investment—raised great expectations among ordinary Mexicans.

