EXPRESS.CO.UK

MEXICO is set to deport roughly 500 “illegal” migrants who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the US border, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry.

The statement said Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego. It added despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the US-Mexico border. The situation on the Mexico-US border has become increasingly frantic over the past few hours as desperate migrants attempt to enter the US. Authorities have resorted to extreme measures to bring the huge so-called “caravan” of people under control. Tear gas has been fired by US border guards as the migrants attempt to storm the US border. Tensions have been high in the region since thousands of migrants travelled there after a long journey across the continent.

READ MORE AT THE EXPRESS