NEW YORK POST:

​The Mexican government has disbanded an ​anti-narcotic investigative unit that worked closely with the US Drug Enforcement Administration for more than two decades — dealing a blow to America’s​ ability to target drug cartels and stop the flow of illegal drugs across the border, according to a report on Tuesday.

The elite squad of about 50 officers was one of a number of Sensitive Investigative Units trained by the DEA in about 15 countries to help dismantle smuggling rings​ and bust drug lords, Reuters reported. ​

The Mexican unit took part in some of the country’s most celebrated cases, including the 2016 capture of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel. ​

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration formally notified the DEA a year ago that it was shutting down the unit, the report said. ​​

