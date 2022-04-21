NEW YORK POST:
The Mexican government has disbanded an anti-narcotic investigative unit that worked closely with the US Drug Enforcement Administration for more than two decades — dealing a blow to America’s ability to target drug cartels and stop the flow of illegal drugs across the border, according to a report on Tuesday.
The elite squad of about 50 officers was one of a number of Sensitive Investigative Units trained by the DEA in about 15 countries to help dismantle smuggling rings and bust drug lords, Reuters reported.
The Mexican unit took part in some of the country’s most celebrated cases, including the 2016 capture of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration formally notified the DEA a year ago that it was shutting down the unit, the report said.