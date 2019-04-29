YAHOO / AFP

Mexico’s president said Thursday he was willing to offer an apology to the United States, if necessary, to cool an escalating war of words over a border confrontation between US and Mexican troops. “If necessary, the secretary of foreign affairs will send a note explaining how the facts occurred and, if there was an infraction; he will offer the apologies that are required,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his daily news conference. The leftist president was keen to emphasize that Mexico wanted to avoid “any kind of friction, confrontation,” with the United States, it’s main trading partner.

