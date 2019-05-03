NEW YORK POST:

Jorge Nava Lopez’s personal border crisis has little to do with migrants or drug trafficking. For this crusading top cop, it has everything to do with the US-made guns that are killing his compatriots.

Every day, dozens of semiautomatic rifles, pistols and grenades are smuggled across the three international bridges that link this sprawling and dusty border city to El Paso, Texas, which is less than 11 miles to the north.

Nava Lopez, the attorney general for Chihuahua State Northern Zone, says the weapons are all purchased on the US side of the border — at Walmart and gun shops — and arrive in this city of 1.5 million in pieces, mostly hidden in transport trucks or under car seats.

“Guns from the US are our biggest problem right now,” he told The Post, adding that he is working closely with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace the registrations. “These are the weapons used in all of the homicides, and they are all coming from the other side of the border. We want to know who is buying them.”