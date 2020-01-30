BIZPACREVIEW.COM

The Mexican government announced it has so far deported more than 2,000 members of the latest migrant caravan, demonstrating the seriousness of the country’s newfound enforcement of illegal immigration. Mexico deported roughly 2,303 Honduran migrants between Jan. 18 and Jan. 27, the National Migration Institute — the department in Mexico that manages immigration — reported Monday. The Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C.,-based immigration think tank, translated and flagged the recent numbers. The deportations pertained to the most recent U.S.-bound migrant caravan.

