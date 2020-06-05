Breitbart:

Despite starting a gradual return to normal activities this week, Mexico recorded the most Coronavirus fatalities in one day. Mexico ranks seventh in the world for deaths and fourteenth for cases.

During their daily news conference, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell and his staff revealed that Mexico currently has 101,238 confirmed cases and another 44,869 undergoing testing. The nation has recorded 11,729 fatalities tied to the virus.

The government figures show that Mexico recorded 1,092 fatalities in one day, the most to date. Mexico also recorded the most new daily cases with 3,912.

Mexico still ranks high globally despite admitting to undercounts. The nation has only conducted a total of 303,461 tests.

