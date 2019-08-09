THE GUARDIAN:

The merciless dogfight between Mexican drug cartels has produced its latest macabre spectacle with the discovery of 19 mutilated corpses – nine of them hung semi-naked from a bridge – in a city to the west of the capital.

The massacre, in Uruapan 250 miles from Mexico City, was claimed by the increasingly dominant Jalisco New Generation cartel which posted a large white banner beside the dangling bodies of its victims.

“Lovely people, carry on with your routines,” it read, beneath the group’s capitalised red initials, CJNG.

At least 10 other dismembered and bullet-riddled bodies were reportedly found dumped in two nearby locations.

Michoacán state’s attorney general, Adrián López Solís, blamed the killings on a clash between rival cartels battling for control of the region’s drug trade. Troops were being mobilized to investigate the crimes and catch the killers, he said.