A Mexican soccer match between Querétaro and Atlas ended in horrifying fashion on Saturday, with a massive fan riot. The Liga MX match was suspended and not resumed after pausing in the 60th minute. Fans could be seen fighting across Querétaro’s Estadio Corregidora, from the stands to on the field. Some images, which Yahoo Sports is not sharing, showed multiple bodies lying motionless on the ground. TV Azteca’s David Medrano Felix later reported an initial death toll of 17, which remains unofficial as authorities sort out the aftermath. An official report claimed 44 people had been wounded, with two serious cases and none dead. A different report from the body governing emergency services had the number of wounded at 22, all men. Nine of those were transferred to the hospital and two are in critical condition.

