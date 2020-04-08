BIZPACREVIEW.COM

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is urging citizens living in the United States to keep sending money to relatives back home, despite whatever economic struggles they are facing because of the coronavirus pandemic. During a Monday morning press conference, López Obrador spoke about his administration’s response to the spread of coronavirus in Mexico, which is becoming a more pressing issue as a greater number of citizens test positive for the disease. Their neighbors to the North, however, continue to be harder hit, with the U.S. government passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to help struggling Americans. Nevertheless, López Obrador is still publicly encouraging Mexican migrants in the United States to send remittances back home, and appeared to frame it as a sense of nationalistic duty.

