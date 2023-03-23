Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to side with for former President Donald Trump amid his ongoing legal battle with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, slamming the potential indictment as a way to prevent Trump from seeking the White House in 2024.

“Right now, former President Trump is declaring that they are going to arrest him,” López Obrador said Tuesday during a press conference, according to transcribed remarks from Newsweek. “If that were the case… it would be so that his name doesn’t appear on the ballot.”

The comments from López Obrador, who often disagrees with Trump and has served as president of Mexico since 2018, come as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg weighs whether to bring charges against Trump amid the leading Republican’s third run for president.

An indictment, if handed down from a grand jury, could come as early as Wednesday, a source told Fox News. The earliest Trump could appear in court if charged would be next week. If indicted, the U.S. Secret Service and the New York Police Department would discuss how the former president would surrender.

