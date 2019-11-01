REUTERS:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador denied on Thursday discord among the upper echelons of the military, after a newspaper published the alleged speech of an army general sharply criticizing the government and a “politically polarized society.”

Lopez Obrador took office late last year pledging to pacify the country with a security policy that deemphasizes armed confrontation, following years of military-led conflict with powerful drug cartels.

Asked about a report published on Wednesday by newspaper La Jornada detailing a recent speech by an army general blaming Lopez Obrador for polarizing the country and offending the military’s leadership, Lopez Obrador denied any widespread discontent within the ranks.

“Regarding risks of division in the army, that doesn’t exist,” he said during his regular morning news conference.