Mexican President Celebrates DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took aim at Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott over the Department of Justice’s recently filed lawsuit that seeks the removal of the floating border barrier the state installed in the Rio Grande last month. “We celebrate that [President Joe] Biden is presenting this complaint because it is not his [Abbott’s] to meddle in international affairs,” Lopez Obrador said during his Wednesday morning news conference, according to Breitbart News. “It is the faculty of the federal executive. States are not supposed to have any type of accords with foreign nations. But we have to look at it for what it is; it’s a publicity stunt.” Claiming that the Biden administration has abdicated its responsibility to secure the border, Abbott ordered the deployment of the 1,000-foot-long buoy barrier in the stretch of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, in July to prevent migrants from illegally crossing into the state. During his conference, Lopez Obrador said that people from Mexico and Texas should be united and that the border barrier divides them instead. “He [Abbott] is doing everything for votes,” Lopez Obrador said. “I think it’s going to be counterproductive for him. I don’t think people are going to vote for him. They are not going to vote for him.”

