BREITBART:

Mexico’s president is reviving calls for a continental superstate that would combine North American employers and South American employees – and sideline tens of millions of middle-class Americans.

“I will go in July to visit [President Joe Biden] at the White House and I want to discuss with him the issue of the integration of all America,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a press conference in Mexico’s presidential palace. He continued: “My position is that, just as how the European community was created … we have to do that in America.”

However, any unification could only come after the United States and southern countries resolve their disagreements, he said: “There has to be a change in the policy, an end to confrontation, an end to hate, an end to threats, the blockades, the foreign interference, and choose brotherhood, good neighbor policies.”

The same continent-wide superstate was pushed in 2001 by President G.W. Bush and Mexico’s then-president, Vicente Fox. Their unpopular “Any Willing Worker” plan would have allowed U.S. employers to easily import low-wage employees from central and south America. It was derailed following the 9/11 attack.

