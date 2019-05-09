AP:

Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas say they have detained 289 Central American migrants, including some children with measles and other illnesses.

The Tamaulipas state government says the migrants were found crammed into the freight compartments of two tractor-trailer trucks.

Authorities had to punch a hole in one of the freight containers to free the migrants, who had been transported from the Gulf coast state of Tabasco toward the U.S. border.

Some of the children were also found to have chickenpox.

The state said Monday the migrants were given food, water and medical attention and turned over to immigration authorities.