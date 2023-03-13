Heavily-armed Mexican military and US Customs and Border Protection officers were manning the El Paso border on Sunday evening after ‘at least a 1,000’ migrants unsuccessfully tried to rush a checkpoint.

Video shared by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin showed the ‘bilateral show of force’ on the border, which included armed security forces in riot gear, barbed wire, concrete blocks and mesh fence on the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

It was shared hours after different footage showed hordes of migrants charging past a line of Mexican officials at the border between Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.

Photos captured the moment the group reached the center of the bridge, where they were then blocked by CBP officers, tear gas and barricades.

