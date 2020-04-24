Washington Examiner

Sheriffs in southern border states say the billion-dollar business of drug smuggling is being rocked by the perfect storm of unfavorable conditions, potentially spurring higher prices in the United States as supply dries up. Residents from South America up through Mexico have been locked down under stay-at-home orders in a similar fashion as people in the U.S., making it harder for the cartels to transport drugs to the U.S. southern border. A March 20 Trump administration ban on all nonessential travel at border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico made it more challenging for smugglers to move drugs in vehicles through ports of entry.

