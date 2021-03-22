The New York Post:

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Mexico’s ruthless drug cartels are using helpless children as decoys to smuggle their members into the US — courtesy of the Biden administration’s relaxed immigration policies, law enforcement told The Post.

The drug thugs are already making a killing off the border crisis, jacking up their fees to smuggle the growing flood of people into the country — and now “making more money on humans than they are on the drug side,” said Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. Guerra from the front lines of the US immigration battle in Texas.

But the cartels also are further exploiting the disastrous situation by splitting up kids from their wannabe immigrant parents, then having members pose as the children’s relatives to cross the border, Guerra said.

“So now with the family units coming across, you might have a mother come in, say, a mother with three children,” Guerra said.

“Well, the cartels say, ‘You can cross with one child, we’re going to take two children. And we’re going to use those two children to smuggle two others and pretend that those are family units.’ ”

Young criminals will pose as struggling wannabe migrants, too, to get to the US to help fuel their bosses’ drug trade, the sheriff said.

