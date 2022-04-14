AZ CENTRAL:

Mexican cartels are outsmarting Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and we will literally pay the price for it.

Abbott’s troopers are conducting safety inspections on commercial vehicles driving into Texas looking for drugs and immigrants. In protest, the truckers are blocking key points of entry, bringing international traffic and trade to a halt.

The feds already conduct safety inspections on trucks. But Texas’ additional inspection is delaying goods from Mexico and causing gridlock at ports that handle $400 billion in annual trade.

The fallout, experts say, will make an already strained supply chain worse.

