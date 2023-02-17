Mexican authorities believe gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) killed at least 14 people who refused to work for them. The claim follows the discovery of a mass grave with 68 bags of human remains in the central region of the country.

The case began on February 10, when authorities first discovered numerous bags with human fragments in a mass grave in the rural community of Ocoyoacan in Mexico State, La Jornada reported.

According to various public statements from Mexico State Attorney General Jose Luis Cervantes, authorities have been able to determine that the human remains are from 13 men and one woman so far.

The discovery of the remains comes after authorities arrested a cell of nine gunmen from CJNG who had been operating in Toluca. From the subsequent investigations, authorities were able to learn of the mass graves used by the gunmen.

Preliminary investigations point to the victims having been street-level drug distributors who had refused to work for CJNG.

