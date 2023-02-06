Breitbart

A restaurant waiter in Mexico who disarmed a cartel gunman during a grenade assault was killed in retaliation after prosecutors refused to charge the attackers last week. The attack took place in Colima at a seafood restaurant called Mariscos Puerto De Veracruz. On the day of the initial attack, cartel gunmen arrived at the restaurant on motorbikes and lobbed grenades at the patrons. One of the waiters jumped at one of the gunmen, disarmed him, and held him until police arrived. After throwing two grenades, the gunmen tried to flee. Several food delivery drivers managed to surround one of the gunmen beat him until police reached the scene. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that prosecutors released the gunmen almost immediately because they could not be brought before a judge with clear evidence of being beaten before their arrests. Soon after their release, the gunmen returned to the restaurant and shot the employee as was going home. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the attacks are tied to extortion demands by Los Mezcales, a criminal organization that broke away from Cartel Jalisco New Generation. The owner of the restaurant posted a notice on social media announcing the attack and asked for support and prayers. Breitbart Texas learned the business owner is refusing to pay the extortion fees even after the grenades.

