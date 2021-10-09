DAILY MAIL:

Suspected members of a Mexican cartel were caught on video firing multiple rounds of bullets across the border into Texas on Thursday.

The footage was captured by a reporter amid reports that Texas National Guard members in Starr County have seen cartel gunfights increase near the border recently.

Fox’s Bill Melugin, who claimed to have seen everything, added that the National Guardsmen were not certain whether this was a shootout or just meant to intimidate.

Soldiers told Melugin that they have been taunted in recent days by the cartel members, who are armed, while standing across the Rio Grande.

‘The National Guard here has soldiers all over the place, as well as observation posts all over the place,’ Melugin said of the scene. ‘They’re keeping an eye out for runners and human smugglers.’

Roma, Texas may be one of the busiest hubs of America’s immigration crisis at the shared border with Mexico in terms of illegal crossings and cartels.

