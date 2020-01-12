Breitbart:

Mexican authorities are in a state of high alert over an intelligence alert from U.S. authorities warning about a possible suicide bomber traveling north with a group of four others. Breitbart published a redacted copy of the initial intelligence report from U.S. Border Patrol.

Earlier this week, Breitbart published an exclusive copy of the leaked official document from a source operating under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The document, prepared by an intelligence unit within U.S. Border Patrol, quoted information Border Patrol officials received from ICE Homeland Security Investigations about four men and a woman. The woman is a suspected suicide bomber who traveled through Central America into Mexico and is reportedly headed to the U.S.-Mexico border just south of where California and Arizona meet. The area is knows as named San Luis Rio Colorado. The group is expected to cross into California through the All-American Canal “in the coming days.”