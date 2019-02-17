WALL STREET JOURNAL

Hundreds of Central American migrants encamped in Mexico’s border city of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas, are being relocated to other cities after a group of migrants rioted earlier this week and attempted to leave an abandoned factory where they were being held. A senior Mexican government official said Friday that the relocation seeks to disband the group of some 1,400 Central American asylum seekers, most of them from Honduras, and prevent potential mass attempts to rush for the border fence to cross to the U.S., as happened in Tijuana late last year. The migrants’ arrival in Piedras Negras, in the northern state of Coahuila, threatened to spark a rift between Mexico and the U.S., as President Trump declared a national emergency to build a wall across the border.

