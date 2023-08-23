Meteorologist Blasts MSNBC for Trotting Out TV Stooge Bill Nye to Hype Climate Change After Tropical Storm in California

After Tropical Storm Hilary hit California this week, MSNBC ran to TV children’s show host Bill Nye to hype climate change, a typical move by the far left cable news outlet. One meteorologist named Ryan Maue called them out for it, calling Nye a complete fraud.

BILL NYE ON CLIMATE CHANGE



"People like to throw around the expression 'new normal.' It's not going to be normal, it's going to get worse and worse, probably," @BillNye says of landmark tropical storm #Hilary.



"If you like to worry about things, this is a great time." pic.twitter.com/zCYq7GTuzi — José Díaz-Balart Reports (@JDBalartMSNBC) August 21, 2023

Meteorologist calls out MSNBC for using Bill Nye to boost climate change hysteria over weather events: ‘A complete fraud’



Meteorologist and climate expert Dr. Ryan Maue blasted MSNBC on Monday for rolling out entertainer Bill Nye to blame recent weather events on climate change.



What happened on MSNBC?



The left-leaning network chose Nye, whom MSNBC labeled a “science educator,” to opine about the significance of Tropical Storm Hillary, Maui wildfires, and record-setting heat over the central U.S.



“It’s very difficult to tie any specific weather event to climate change, but if you like to worry about things, this is a great time,” Nye alarmed.



“We have this huge heat dome with extraordinary humidity in the southern U.S., we have these very high winds in Hawaii, and then we have this enormous rainstorm that came through here, I live in Los Angeles,” Nye continued. “This may be the beginning of things. And people like to throw around the expression ‘new normal.’ Well, it’s not going to be normal. It’s just going to get worse and worse, probably.”

