NEW YORK POST:

This newsroom feud deserves its own segment.

A West Virginia weather girl attacked the station’s TV news anchor — cracking her skull in a wild brawl — because the anchor accused her of hitting on her husband, according to reports Friday.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz, 26, allegedly shoved WSAZ-TV station anchor Erica Bivens, fracturing her head and rupturing her ear drum in a boozy bar fight, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Bivens had been out on the town, drinking with her hubby, Donald, in Charleston when the couple ran into Ambriz, according to a police report obtained by the local station Ftvlive.com.

Ambriz, who works with the anchor on the station’s 4 p.m. newscast, began flirting with Donald — but he turned her down, according to the police report.

Bivens, whose relationship with Ambriz was already fraught, allegedly confronted the weather girl about coming on to her man.

That’s when Ambriz allegedly lunged at Bivens — causing both women to stumble and fall near a bartender’s station, according to the police report.

Bivens was rushed to the hospital with hearing loss and a lump on her head, according to Ftvlive.com