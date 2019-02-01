THE SUN:

#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 1, 2019

A METEORITE tore through the sky in Florida before exploding and shattering windows and sending space rocks into Cuba today.

The rock exploded mid-air raining debris on homes in western Cuba after many in Florida reported seeing the meteor.

It exploded near the town of Viñales, in the Pinar del Río province at about 1:15pm local time.

Residents reported hearing two blasts as it broke a part and left a trail of smoke in the air.

A local newspaper reported a “fireball” was seen as walls shook and glass shattered.

The meteorite reportedly fell in the area of the “mural de la prehistoria”, or a huge rock painting of dinosaurs – which were themselves wiped out by meteors.

Images show the rocks are roughly the size of a smart phone or of the palm of someone’s hand.

The National Weather Service in Key West, Florida reported that a meteor was seen over the sky in the Sunshine State.