The Metropolitan Police is accepting applicants who can barely write English in an attempt to improve diversity, one of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has warned.

HMI Matt Parr said that while it was entirely “noble and right” that Scotland Yard was trying to be more representative it should not be at the expense of standards.

In 2021, former Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick declared it was the force’s aspiration to recruit 40 per cent of its officers from the black and ethnic minority communities by 2023. Despite a mass recruitment drive the number of BAME officers in London is only 17 per cent.

Mr Parr told The Telegraph: “We completely support the idea that London – which will likely be a minority white city in the next decade or so – should not be policed by an overwhelmingly white police force.

“That is clearly wrong. It is not just wrong from a legitimacy point of view, and from an appearances point of view, it is also operationally wrong because it means that the Met does not get insight into some of the communities it polices and that has caused problems in the past.

