Breitbart:

President Donald Trump tweeted from the official @POTUS account following his permanent ban from Twitter, condemning the company’s censorship and signaling that he intends to move to a new social network, or build a replacement. The tweets promptly disappeared from the account.

The message from the President briefly appeared on the @POTUS account before disappearing. It is not clear if Trump or another person with access to the account deleted the posts, or if Twitter did so itself.

In the posts, Trump said that he was in talks with other sites and is also looking at the possibility of building his own platform.

Trump added that the Big Tech Masters of the Universe are silencing not just him, but the 75,000,000 people who voted for him.

As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen and have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. STAY TUNED.

Images of the since-deleted posts appear below:

As Breitbart News reported earlier today, Twitter confirmed it has permanently banned the President, the first time a head of state has been banned from the platform.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter.

Read more at Breitbart