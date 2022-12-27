A winter storm barreled through Buffalo, New York, over the weekend and ended Christmas morning, but the emergency was far from over, as claims across social media indicate widespread looting.

“Looting in Buffalo being significantly downplayed by local media,” said one Twitter user. Local media outlet WGRZ reported, “New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents.” But judging by the footage posted on Twitter, looting appears to be widespread.

Here’s some of the chaos posted on social media:

Besides looting, the blizzard-related death toll hit 25 in the metro area this morning, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, surpassing deaths of the 1977 blizzard. Conditions were so severe that even emergency responders needed rescuing.

Looting of stores in Buffalo and New York at the same time as the extreme cold and frost pic.twitter.com/jczYBJgjNq — The last word (@Thelast05015969) December 26, 2022

Looting out of family dollar in Buffalo 😑 pic.twitter.com/C28biqbrgO — 😎 KoolKid JJ (@KoolKidJJ) December 25, 2022

And at that point, parts of the city transformed into lawless places where some residents went on looting sprees.

DEVELOPING: Heavy gunfire heard as looters flee a business in Buffalo, New York#Buffalo l #NY

Looting is occurring in the city following blizzard conditions. Footage shows someone firing several rounds as looters run from a building.

Injuries unknown.

pic.twitter.com/WyrQlr05N1 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) December 26, 2022