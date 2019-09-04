NEW YORK POST:

A Chicago Merrill Lynch banker allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a woman, leaving her with an STD while she was on vacation in Capri, Italy with two friends last year, according to a new lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Sahra Isla — a French born marketing and communications manager who works for Cipriani’s Dubai restaurant — alleges in a new Cook County Illinois lawsuit that while she and two girlfriends were on vacation she was sexually assaulted by Thomas Kane, a private wealth manager, on July 1, 2018.

The three women met up with Kane — an acquaintance of Isla’s friend from New York — after a lodging debacle that left them without a place to stay in high tourist season.