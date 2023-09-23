Merrick Garland’s Hunter lies blown up YET AGAIN by IRS whistleblowers

US Attorney General Merrick Garland swears (literally: in sworn testimony) that US Attorney David Weiss was in fact the top dog when it came to charging ne’er do well First Son Hunter Biden — yet senior feds keep blowing up his claims: Two more IRS professionals have now contradicted him.

Garland repeated his claim at a Wednesday hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, saying that “no one had the authority to turn him down,” of Weiss’ alleged power to bring whatever charges the evidence justified against Hunter.

He added that Weiss “had the authority because I promised he would have the authority.”

Yet Garland immediately contradicted himself, saying others in Justice “could refuse to partner with” Weiss.

And IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf and DC IRS Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon — both vets of the tax agency — added even more wrinkles.

“My understanding is that . . . he can’t make that [charging] decision without DOJ Tax authorization,” Batdorf said of Weiss in an earlier hearing — recalling a meet where DOJ tax muckamucks gave static about charging the first son.

READ MORE