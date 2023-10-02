Merrick Garland: “We Do Not Have One Rule For Republicans and Another Rule For Democrats” (VIDEO)

Biden AG Merrick Garland: "We do not have one rule for Republicans and another rule for Democrats" pic.twitter.com/L8C2EA4CiS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

US Attorney General Merrick Garland sat down for a rare, one-on-one interview with “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley of CBS News.

They discussed the ongoing persecution of Trump in the middle of a presidential election, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.

Merrick Garland is the most radical, corrupt and dangerous attorney general in US history.

Garland’s DOJ indicted President Trump TWICE on junk charges while shielding Hunter Biden from serious tax, FARA and money laundering charges (Hunter has since been indicted on a gun after major backlash).

