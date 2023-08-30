Merrick Garland underling contacted IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley to discuss his Hunter Biden allegations before he testified – then immediately struck sweetheart deal with president’s son

Top Justice Department officials meddled in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and showed favoritism to the First Son, lawyers for the key IRS whistleblower have claimed in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com.Attorneys for senior IRS investigator Gary Shapley revealed a top Justice official approached them in April saying he wanted to investigate Shapley’s claims of slow-rolling and obstruction in Hunter’s case.Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer immediately met with Hunter’s lawyers and his Delaware prosecutor, who days later struck a ‘sweetheart’ deal with the president’s son for blanket immunity and no jail, while Shapley and his team were pulled off the case.

The lawyers said Weinsheimer at first appeared eager to get to the bottom of Shapley’s allegations that Delaware prosecutor David Weiss’s team shut down lines of inquiry involving Joe Biden, leaked information to Hunter’s lawyers, and deliberately let the statute of limitations run out for Hunter’s alleged felony tax crimes over their five-year probe.‘In just two short weeks, Weinsheimer went from expressing an interest in the claims of wrongdoing by the IRS whistleblower to dismissing the claims of retaliation when the IRS agents were pulled off the case,’ attorney Mark Lytle told DailyMail.com.

