New York Post:

Merriam-Webster dictionary has changed “sexual preference” to be an “offensive” term — after Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was accused of being “anti-LGBTQ” for saying it.

Barrett was attacked Tuesday by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, who claimed the respected judge deliberately used the term during her confirmation hearing.

“It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not. Sexual orientation is a key part of a person’s identity,” Hirono said, in remarks she also tweeted later that day.

“If it is your view that sexual orientation is merely a preference … then the LGBTQ community should be rightly concerned whether you would uphold their constitutional right to marry,” she told Barrett, insisting she thought it was “not an accident” that she used it.

By that night, under its general listing for “preference,” Merriam-Webster had added an “offensive” warning before the part listing “sexual preference.”

“The term preference as used to refer to sexual orientation is widely considered offensive in its implied suggestion that a person can choose who they are sexually or romantically attracted to,” the dictionary added in extra guidance of usage.

The dictionary confirmed the change was made because of the Senate hearing spat.

Read more at The New York Post