BLOOMBERG:

Angela Merkel has concluded that her well-laid succession plans are a bust.

The German chancellor’s heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has seen her popularity slide since taking over as leader of the Christian Democratic Union in December, roiled the party with a failed effort to accelerate Merkel’s exit, and on Sunday oversaw the CDU’s worst ever result in a national election.

All that has persuaded Merkel that Kramp-Karrenbauer may not be up to the job, according to two officials with knowledge of her thinking. There may not be much the chancellor can do about it now.

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s failure to grasp the baton leaves Germany’s governing party flailing as the leadership prepares to meet June 2 and 3 to pore over the losses in the European Union election.

It’s likely to be an awkward encounter between the chancellor and her one-time protegee: AKK, as Kramp-Karrenbauer is known, convened the session without warning Merkel and the officials say it was designed to put pressure on the chancellor to move aside. AKK has also alienated the chancellor by reaching out to her conservative enemies within the CDU.