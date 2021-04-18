BREITBART:

Mercer University theology professor Chanequa Walker-Barnes wrote a prayer in which she asks God to help her “hate white people,” specifically, “the nice ones,” such as “the Fox News-loving, Trump-supporting voters” who “don’t see color.” She published the “Prayer of a Weary Black Woman” in the book A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal.

“I want to stop caring about them, individually and collectively,” Walker-Barnes continued. “I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist.”

