Mercer U. Theology Prof’s Prayer: ‘Dear God, Please Help Me to Hate White People’

BREITBART:

Mercer University theology professor Chanequa Walker-Barnes wrote a prayer in which she asks God to help her “hate white people,” specifically, “the nice ones,” such as “the Fox News-loving, Trump-supporting voters” who “don’t see color.” She published the “Prayer of a Weary Black Woman” in the book A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal.

“Dear God, Please help me to hate White people,” the professor began in her prayer, titled, “Prayer of a Weary Black Woman,” which was published in A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal edited by Sarah Bessey.

“I want to stop caring about them, individually and collectively,” Walker-Barnes continued. “I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist.”

