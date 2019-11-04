DETROIT FREE PRESS:

A student at a Hamtramck high school testified Thursday that a school employee who’s also a Democratic community activist engaged in oral sex with him in a car outside the school.

The student spoke at a preliminary hearing in 31st District Court in Hamtramck in the case of Ibrahim Aljahim, 37, who was charged last month by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with an 18-year-old victim who is mentally disabled. The morning of Sept. 18, officials at Oakland International Academy’s high school in Hamtramck contacted Hamtramck Police about the alleged incidents, said prosecutors.

In court Thursday before Judge Alexis Krot, the student testified under questioning by Nida Samona, assistant Wayne County prosecutor, and Roger Farinha, an attorney representing Aljahim.

The student said that Aljahim, the school’s community liaison, performed oral sex on him and he performed oral sex on Aljahim.

Aljahim is well-known among elected officials and the media in metro Detroit. On his social media pages, he has photos of himself with a range of elected officials and government leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Sen. Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, state Rep. Issac Robinson, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, among others.