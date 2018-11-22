THE GUARDIAN:

One in eight people aged under 19 in England have a mental health disorder, according to the first official statistics to be published for 13 years.

The figures, based on a survey of 9,117 children and young people, showed the incidence of disorders rose to one in six for people aged 17 to 19.

Boys were found to be more likely to have a mental health disorder than girls until the age of 11. Between 11 and 16 both sexes were equally likely to have a mental health disorder, but by the time they reached 17 to 19, girls were more than twice as likely to have a disorder.

Within this age range, almost one in four girls had a mental disorder, and half of those said they had self-harmed or attempted suicide.

This may reflect girls’ concerns about body image, which can be exacerbated by social media. One in 18 women aged 17 to 19 had body dysmorphic disorder, while males between 11 and 19 were more likely to have higher self-esteem.

Children and young people aged between 11 and 19 were found to spend more time on social media, and one in five in the same age group said they had been cyberbullied in the last year.

The NHS Digital survey, published on Thursday but carried out last year, also included pre-school children for the first time, among whom the prevalence of mental health disorders was found to be one in 18. In this age group, boys were more than 50% likely to have a disorder than girls.