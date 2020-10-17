Breitbart:

The anti-Trumper obsession with body parts continues. In 2017 it was p*ssy hats, now it is “unstable p*n*s”. One thing for certain, it is A MENTAL DISORDER.

The anti-Trump Women’s March is underway in D.C. and in cities across the nation Saturday, as self-described feminists gather to protest both President Trump and his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“We’re holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat,” the Women’s March said in its official call to action.

A collection of anti-Trump signs have been spotted across the nation’s capital, including a lewd banner reading, “Trump is an unstable penis”:

Been here for 10 minutes and spotted a "Trump is an unstable penis" sign at the Women's March rally pic.twitter.com/GqK1eI6XRO — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 17, 2020

Signs reading, “Dump Trump and his gang of Putin,” “Free Melania,” “My favorite season is the FALL of the patriarchy,” and “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries” were also spotted in the crowds:

This and other weird imagery abound. Here’s what appears to be an oblique reference to the incorrect association liberals drew between Amy Coney Barrett and a TV show.

Read more about mentally disordered liberalism at Breitbart