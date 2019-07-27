Read more at CNN:

The Chicago rapper made waves last month when the music video for his song “Camp America” depicted white children in cages. But if you thought that was provocative, get ready for the visuals on “3 Years Sober,” the latest track from Mensa’s rock group 93Punx produced by blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The video opens with Mensa applying mascara, donning lipstick and pulling a blonde wig onto his head. Soon, he’s outfitted in red heels, fishnet stockings and a sequined, Confederate flag dress.”I wanted to wear this Confederate flag dress as a middle finger to a symbol of racism,” Mensa told CNN.