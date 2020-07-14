Daily Mail:

A men’s rights activist was fatally shot at his front door in California over the weekend.

Marc Angelucci, 52, an attorney and board member of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM) was shot on his property in Crestline on Saturday.

Authorities received a call around 4pm about the shooting on the 22400 block of Glenwood Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead in front of his home.

A motive behind the deadly shooting is not known and the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said the call for help came from inside the residence.

Angelucci was the founder and former president of the NCFM chapter in Los Angeles. The group, founded in 1977, describes itself as a ‘gender inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization … committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families and the women who love them.’ He was a board member at the time of his death.

The organization released a statement on their website upon his death saying: ‘Mark was extremely well-spoken and a skilled publicist for men’s issues.’

While wildly successful on the legal front, he was a fabulously down-to-earth, loving man when not demolishing opponents in courtrooms to promote justice.

‘Rest In peace, our dear fallen soldier. No finer man ever walked the planet.’

