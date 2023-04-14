Men with a high sex drive live longer than their peers, a study suggests.

Japanese researchers surveyed and looked at health data for 8,500 men – who were mostly in their 60s – over seven years.

Those who said they were interested in sex at the start of the study had a 69 percent lower risk of dying from any cause by the end of the research.

Researchers believe a low sex drive is a sign of poor health overall – such as bad diet, obesity or other chronic diseases.

A healthy sex life has long been linked to positive mental and physical health – with experts recommending couples make love at least once or twice a week.

