The little blue pill is good for more than just one body part.

Viagra lowers the risk of heart disease in men by up to 39 percent, according to a new study. And men who take the drug also appear less likely to suffer an early death from any cause.

Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) looked at 70,000 adult men with an average age of 52, all of whom had an erectile dysfunction diagnosis at some point in their life.

Experts believe the drug increases blood flow into the heart’s arteries and improves oxygen flow throughout the body. For this reason, previous research has also linked the use of Viagra to a decreased risk of Alzheimer’s, which can be caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain.

While the results of this study are promising, physicians do not recommend taking the drug off-label and it has only been approved for treating ED.

The medication works by relaxing muscles in a man’s penis, which allows the flow of more blood to it. It also thins the blood, making it flow easier in the body.

When aroused, the increase in blood flow allows for the man to have a stronger erection.

READ MORE