This might sound embarrassing for many of you, but according to a senior British urologist, the correct way to pee isn’t by standing, but by sitting on the toilet.

That’s what urological surgeon Gerald Collins of the Alexandra Hospital in Cheshire, England, said in an interview with the Uk paper The Telegraph, following a YouGov poll on male urination habits.

The poll surveyed over 7,000 men from 13 different countries around the world. Unsurprisingly, most of them said they stay standing up while relieving themselves and emptying their bladders.

But there were some cultural differences uncovered in the poll. Most notably, 40% of German men said they exclusively peed while sitting down, compared to just 10% of American men.

