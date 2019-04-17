NEW YORK POST:

Two Maryland men were arrested for beating and robbing an African immigrant because he was wearing one of President Trump’s Make America Great Again hats, police said Monday.

Montgomery County police collared Jovan Crawford, 27, and Scott Duncan Roberson, 25, for allegedly pummeling Togo native Atsu Mable over his Trump cap, according to cops and local media.

Mable was going for a stroll April 13 when the pair accosted him and demanded to know why he was sporting the campaign gear, cops said.

“They were asking me, ‘Hey bro, why did you put that hat on?’ And I didn’t say anything, I just passed by,” Mable told WJLA-TV.

Then the duo “began striking the victim and telling him to take the hat off” and beat him “until he fell to the ground,” police said in a press release.

“They felt like a black man should not be wearing a Trump hat because it’s like when you are black, you have to be a Democrat,” Mable said. “I’ll wear it again.”

Crawford and Roberson, who are also black, allegedly smashed a pair of Mable’s headphones and tried to steal his cellphone, Mable said.