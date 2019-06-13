THE TENNESSEAN:

A fatal police shooting led to a violent confrontation between officers and community members in Memphis’ Frayser neighborhood Wednesday night.

At least 24 officers were injured during the altercation, and six were taken to the hospital, according to a Facebook post by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Two journalists were also injured.

“Multiple police cars were vandalized. A concrete wall outside a business was torn down. The windows were broken out at fire station 31,” Strickland’s post said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers from the U.S. Marshals Service encountered a man wanted for multiple warrants outside a home on Durham Avenue.

TBI agents identified the man as Brandon Webber.

Webber, 20, was getting into a vehicle, and allegedly “rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon,” the TBI said. Officers then shot and killed the man.